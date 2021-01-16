Metro Health Dept. reports 706 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 78,976 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 706 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 530 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 71,116 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 7,330 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 8%.