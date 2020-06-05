Metro Health Dept. reports 70 deaths, 5,900 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four patients have died in Davidson County of Friday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 70 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 69 in the past 24 hours. The most recent deaths reported in Davidson County were a 58-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man and an 89-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

A reported 4,468 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,362 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 3,184 of which are men, 2,530 are women and the gender of 186 patients is unknown.

Of the 63,199 tests performed in the county, 5,900 (9.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 57,299.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 24%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 124 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.