Metro Health Dept. reports 6,724 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 80 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 107 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 5,249 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,405 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,596 of which are men, 2,932 are women and the gender of 206 patients is unknown.

Of the 70,247 tests performed in the county, 6,734 (9.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 63,513.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 22%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 135 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)