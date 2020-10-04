Metro Health Dept. reports 67 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 29,225 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The total number of cases grew by 67 in the past 24 hours.
There has been a total of 279 deaths in Davidson County. No additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.
A reported 28,089 individuals have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 857 active cases.
Of the 395,950 tests performed in the county, 36,637 (9.25%) had positive results.
The health department reported available hospital beds in Middle Tennessee are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.
To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 36 calls on Saturday, October 3.
