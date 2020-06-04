Metro Health Dept. reports 66 deaths, 5,831 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County of Thursday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper issued the following statement during the briefing:

“Today’s COVID-19 case count is relatively lower than the past few days, but our 14-day case average is showing a slight upward trend. Given the recent uptick in case numbers, we need more data to continue making well-informed public health decisions. We will continue Phase Two of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville while examining our public health benchmarks every day, with a goal of starting Phase Three as soon as it’s safely possible.”

There has been a total of 66 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 81 in the past 24 hours. The most recent death reported in Davidson County was a 53-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 4,448 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,317 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 3,134 of which are men, 2,507 are women and the gender of 190 patients is unknown.

Of the 62,529 tests performed in the county, 5,831 (9.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 56,698.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 21% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 115 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)