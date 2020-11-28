Metro Health Dept. reports 655 additional cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 45,275 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Metro Public Health Department will only issue a limited daily COVID report on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to include the number of new cases and new deaths. The department return to posting the full report again on Monday, Nov. 30.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 655 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 368 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 42,657 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,250 are “active.”

The Tennessee Department of Health processed a lower number of tests due to a systems issue Wednesday. The department explained it anticipates the bulk of the tests that normally would have been processed will be included in the daily case count update over the next few days.