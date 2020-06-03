Metro Health Dept. reports 65 deaths, 5,750 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County as of Wednesday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 65 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 133 in the past 24 hours. The most recent death reported in Davidson County was a 64-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 4,319 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,366 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,095 of which are men, 2,468 are women and the gender of 187 patients is unknown.

Of the 61,209 tests performed in the county, 5,750 (9.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 55,459.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 23% and available ICU beds are at 21%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 130 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

