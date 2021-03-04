Metro Health Dept. reports 644 deaths, 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 102,931 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 209 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 644 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 91-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 87,883 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,809 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,827 of which are men, 46,746 are women and the gender of 763 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 722 calls on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,598 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 777,935 total cases, with 651,124 confirmed and 126,811 probable. There are currently 13,510 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,284 additional cases per day (0% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,259 (+5% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 23 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,459 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 752,966 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,190 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 895 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,742.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,692 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 246 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,817,121 tests with 6,039,186 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Wednesday’s update added 19,646 tests to the state’s total with 5.95% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan next week.