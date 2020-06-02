Metro Health Dept. reports 64 deaths, 5,617 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient has died in Davidson County of Tuesday according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 64 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 100 in the past 24 hours. The most recent death reported in Davidson County was a 65-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 4,237 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,316 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 3,017 of which are men, 2,421 are women and the gender of 179 patients is unknown.

Of the 59,885 tests performed in the county, 5,617 (9.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 54,268.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 28% and available ICU beds are at 26%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 177 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

