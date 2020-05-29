Metro Health Dept. reports 59 deaths, 5,147 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 59 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 63 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patient to die in Davidson County was a 90-year-old woman. It is not known if she had any underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,947 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,204 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,775 of which are men, 2,2362 are women and the gender of 173 patients is unknown.

Of the 56,369 tests performed in the county, 5,210 (9.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 51,159.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 25% and available ICU beds are at 20%.

#LATEST: One of the metrics used for Nashville's reopening plan is in the yellow — hospital capacity: ICU beds. @NashvilleHealth reports available hospital beds are at 22%, while available ICU beds are at 20%. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/VzHIaouYAS — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 29, 2020

The COVID-19 Hotline received 179 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)