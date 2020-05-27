Metro Health Dept. reports 58 deaths, 5,068 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and two additional patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 58 deaths in Davidson County. The two latest deaths include a 68-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 94 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 3,859 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,151 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 2,700 of which are men, 2,195 are women and the gender of 173 patients is unknown.

Of the 54,979 tests performed in the county, 5,068 (9.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 49,911.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 247 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

