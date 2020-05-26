Metro Health Dept. reports 56 deaths, 4,974 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patients has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 56 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 153 in the past 24 hours, which the department attributed to a testing error.

The company that conducts lab testing was not able to electronically report for a time this weekend and, once it caught up, resulted in the numbers being higher than usual, according to the health department.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force said the rolling 14-day average of new cases is currently 86.

The latest death reported in Davidson County was a 90-year old woman. It is not known at this time if she had underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,571 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,347 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,653 of which are men, 2,156 are women and the gender of 165 patients is unknown.

Of the 54,104 tests performed in the county, 4,974 (9.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 49,130.

The COVID-19 Hotline was closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)