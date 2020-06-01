Metro Health Dept. reports 5,517 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 63 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 132 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 4,165 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,289 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,967 of which are men, 2,372 are women and the gender of 178 patients is unknown.

Of the 58,604 tests performed in the county, 5,517 (9.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 53,087.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 31% and available ICU beds are at 28%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 38 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)