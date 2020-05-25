Metro Health Dept. reports 55 deaths, 4,821 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

There has been a total of 55 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 90 in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths reported in Davidson County were a 59-year old man with underlying health conditions, and a 79-year old man. It is not known at this time if the 79-year old had underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,560 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,206 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,561 of which are men, 2,102 are women and the gender of 158 patients is unknown.

Of the 52,139 tests performed in the county, 4,821 (9.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 47,318.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 50 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)