Metro Health Dept. reports 541 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from 2 months old to 84 years old, 260 of which are men, 275 women and the gender of six patients is unknown.
The total number of cases grew by 98 in the past 24 hours but officials said the sharp increase is due to a backlog of test results.
Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications of the virus. The latest death reported in Davidson County is a 69-year-old man.
Fourteen others remain hospitalized and 80 people have recovered from the virus.
The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The health department reported of the 5,551 tests performed in the county, 9.7% have returned as positive.
The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 492 calls on Monday.
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County
|10.
|No ID
|Knox County
|11.
|Pastor Tim Russell
|N/A
|Shelby County
|12.
|No ID
|N/A
|13.
|No ID
|N/A
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|9
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|10
|Bradley
|9
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|364
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|12
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|5
|Giles
|1
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|40
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|52
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|6
|Maury
|11
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|27
|Rutherford
|57
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|7
|Shelby
|396
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|11
|Sumner
|164
|Tipton
|16
|Trousdale
|3
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|111
|Wilson
|32
|Residents of other states/countries
|192
|Pending
|101
|Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)
|1,834
