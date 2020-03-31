Metro Health Dept. reports 541 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department announced Tuesday the age range of patients is from 2 months old to 84 years old, 260 of which are men, 275 women and the gender of six patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 98 in the past 24 hours but officials said the sharp increase is due to a backlog of test results.

Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications of the virus. The latest death reported in Davidson County is a 69-year-old man.

Fourteen others remain hospitalized and 80 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 5,551 tests performed in the county, 9.7% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 492 calls on Monday.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834

