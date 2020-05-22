Metro Health Dept. reports 52 deaths, 4,596 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional one patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville is ready to move into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan on Monday. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 52 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 66 in the past 24 hours.

The latest death reported in Davidson County was 50-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,330 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,214 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,440 of which are men, 1,992 are women and the gender of 164 patients is unknown.

Of the 49,285 tests performed in the county, 4,596 (9.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 44,689.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 170 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)