Metro Health Dept. reports 5,147 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 58 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 79 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 3,937 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,512 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,737 of which are men, 2,237are women and the gender of 173 patients is unknown.

Of the 55,723 tests performed in the county, 5,147 (9.2%) had positive results. Negative results total 50,576.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 25% and available ICU beds are at 22%.Available ICU beds: 22 percent

The COVID-19 Hotline received 158 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)