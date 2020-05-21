Metro Health Dept. reports 51 deaths, 4,530 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional one patient has died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville is ready to move into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan on Monday. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

There has been a total of 51 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 26 in the past 24 hours.

The latest death reported in Davidson County was 91-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,111 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,368 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,395 of which are men, 1,970 are women and the gender of 165 patients is unknown.

Of the 48,691 tests performed in the county, 4,530 (9.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 44,161.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 199 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)