Metro Health Dept. reports 50 deaths, 4,504 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

There are now 4,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 50 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 114 in the past 24 hours.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

Four additional deaths were reported in Davidson County – a 78-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,097 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,357 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,378 of which are men, 1,959 are women and the gender of 167 patients is unknown.

Of the 47,428 tests performed in the county, 4,504 (9.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 42,924.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 168 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)