Metro Health Dept. reports 5 additional deaths, 689 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 54,412 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients died as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 689 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 404 deaths in Davidson County.

Five new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 50,153 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,855 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

*Note the report released Sunday does not include the total positive results, negative results and positive test rate. There was a system issue in receiving that data from the State.