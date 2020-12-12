Metro Health Dept. reports 5 additional deaths, 614 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 53,723 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 614 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 399 deaths in Davidson County.

Five new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 49,364 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,960 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 10%.