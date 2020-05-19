Metro Health Dept. reports 46 deaths, 4,390 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional three patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 46 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 230 in the past 24 hours, which the department attributed to a testing error.

The company that conducts lab testing was not able to electronically report for a time this weekend and, once they caught up, it resulted in the numbers being higher than usual, according to the health department.

A reported 2,975 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,369 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,308 of which are men, 1,912 are women and the gender of 170 patients is unknown.

Of the 46,315 tests performed in the county, 4,390 (9.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 41,925.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 255 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)