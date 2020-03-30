Metro Health Dept. reports 443 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department announced Monday the age range of patients is from 2 months old to 84 years old, 214 of which are men, 225 women and the gender of four patients is unknown.

The total number of cases grew by 49 in the past 24 hours.

Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications of the virus. The latest death reported in Davidson County is a 69-year-old man.

Fourteen others remain hospitalized and 80 people have recovered from the virus.

The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The health department reported of the 4,709 tests performed in the county, 9.4% have returned as positive.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 39 calls on Sunday.

