Metro Health Dept. reports 432 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 39,843 total cases of COVID-19 according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 432 in the past 24 hours. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. There have been 340 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 36,272 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,231 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

Due to climbing COVID-19 case counts across the state, Sumner Regional Medical Center has reached capacity. Hospital officials told News 2 it is diverting patients with the virus to other hospitals. Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long said this is often not only because of a lack of ICU beds, but staffing as well.

The state health department’s COVID-19 school dashboard shows about a thousand students tested positive for the virus last week, in addition to the more than 700 the week before, and staff totaling about 800 in the last two weeks.

