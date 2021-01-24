Metro Health Dept. reports 431 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 in Nashville – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 82,488 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County is currently in phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 431 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 554 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 77,022 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,912 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories