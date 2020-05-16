Metro Health Dept. reports 43 deaths, 4,049 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. That’s an increase of 41 cases in 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 99 years.

A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 2,811 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 202 calls on Friday, May 15, 2020.

