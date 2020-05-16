Metro Health Dept. reports 43 deaths, 4,049 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. That’s an increase of 41 cases in 24 hours.
The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 99 years.
A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. 2,811 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 202 calls on Friday, May 15, 2020.
