Metro Health Dept. reports 42 deaths, 3,889 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and four additional patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 42 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 10 in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths in Davidson County include a 67-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, and a 46-year old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

A reported 2,409 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,438 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 1,996 of which are men, 1,703 are women and the gender of 180 patients is unknown.

Of the 40,893 tests performed in the county, 3,889 (9.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 37,004.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 208 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen Nashville began on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

