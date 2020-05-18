Metro Health Dept. reports 4,160 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 4,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 43 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 28 in the past 24 hours.

For the first time since tracking began, all of the COVID-19 metrics Metro health leaders are closely monitoring are green/satisfactory, according to Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force. The 14-day new case trend was yellow before the weekend

A reported 2,863 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,254 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 2,170 of which are men, 1,824 are women and the gender of 166 patients is unknown.

Of the 44,212 tests performed in the county, 4,160 (9.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 40,052.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 47 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)