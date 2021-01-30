Metro Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths, 364 new cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 84,307 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional four patients died in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 364 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 576 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 79,605 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,126 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 10%.