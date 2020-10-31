Metro Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths, 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 34,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients have died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 238 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 309 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four additional confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 32,176 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,415 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

