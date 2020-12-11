Metro Health Dept. reports 394 deaths, 53,109 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 53,109 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 630 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 394 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 48,965 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,750 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 25,546 of which are men, 27,124 are women and the gender of 439 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 199 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported reported 6,011 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 428,973 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 391,113 are confirmed and 37,840 are probable. There are currently 41,289 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 5,817 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 5,471. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,952.

The state has reported more new cases in the first four days of this week (25,440) than the first three months of the pandemic combined (23,006).

1. Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases

2. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

3. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

4. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

5. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

Tennessee’s top five single-day increases have all been within the last month, with the top three occurring in the first few days of December.

1. Dec. 8: 100 deaths

2. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

3. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

4. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

5. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

The state has reported an average of 63 deaths per day during the month of December. As of Wednesday, Tennessee has reported 569 deaths this month, ranking higher than the total deaths reported in March (23), April (176), May (165), June (240), and July (456).