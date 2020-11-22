Metro Health Dept. reports 391 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 42,995 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning the week of Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During his weekly news briefing Thursday morning, Mayor John Cooper said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 391 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 356 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 39,101 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,538 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Last week, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Tennessee is one of the four states chosen for Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.

A report from the Associated Press Thursday stated Pfizer and BioNTech will seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the U.S. aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year. Moderna is expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks.