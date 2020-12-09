Metro Health Dept. reports 390 deaths, 51,633 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 51,633 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional nine patients have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 666 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 390 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been nine new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 102-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 48,234 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,009 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 24,865 of which are men, 26,347 are women and the gender of 421 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 236 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,019 new cases Tuesday, putting the state at 414,749 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 378,656 are confirmed and 36,093 are probable. There are currently 38,477 active cases.

Tuesday’s new cases update ranks as Tennessee’s fifth-highest single-day increase. The state reported a new record-high increase of 8,136 cases on Monday.

1. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

2. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

3. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

4. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

5. Dec. 8: 6,019 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 4,938 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 4,921.

TDH confirmed 100 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,109 total deaths. Tuesday’s update marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 95 deaths reported on December 4.

The state once again reported a new record-high for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,566 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,777.