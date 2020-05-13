Metro Health Dept. reports 38 deaths, 3,879 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen Nashville began on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 38 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 94 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patients to die in Davidson County was a a 74-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 2,339 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,502 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 99 years old, 1,996 of which are men, 1,703 are women and the gender of 180 patients is unknown.

Of the 40,29 tests performed in the county, 3,879 (9.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 36,400.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 191 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)