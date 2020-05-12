Metro Health Dept. reports 37 deaths, 3,785 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen Nashville began on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 37 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 86 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patients to die in Davidson County were an 86-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both who had underlying health conditions.

A reported 2,284 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,464 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one old to 99 years old, 1,944 of which are men, 1,666 are women and the gender of 175 patients is unknown.

Of the 38,617 tests performed in the county, 3,785 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 34,862.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 264 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)