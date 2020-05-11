Metro Health Dept. reports 3,699 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen Nashville began on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 35 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 47 in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force reported an increase of 239 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the city’s last briefing on Friday. The average of new cases is around 80 per day, according to Dr. Jahangir.

A reported 1,901 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,763 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from one old to 99 years old, 1,895 of which are men, 1,631 are women and the gender of 173 patients is unknown.

Of the 37,724 tests performed in the county, 3,699 (9.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 34,025.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 59 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)