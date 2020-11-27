Metro Health Dept. reports 368 deaths, 44,620 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 44,620 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional patient in Davidson County has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The Metro Public Health Department will only issue a limited daily COVID report on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to include the number of new cases and new deaths. The department return to posting the full report again on Monday, Nov. 30.

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County are now limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 578 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 368 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one additional confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, an 80-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

A reported 42,080 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,172 are “active.”

The Tennessee Department of Health processed a lower number of tests due to a systems issue Wednesday. The department explained it anticipates the bulk of the tests that normally would have been processed will be included in the daily case count update over the next few days.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,404 new cases Thursday, bringing the state to 352,376 total cases. Of those cases, 324,599 are confirmed and 27,777 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 53 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,519 total deaths.

There are 2,178 people currently hospitalized in the state.