Metro Health Dept. reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 27,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 36 in the past 24 hours.

The cases range in age from 1 month to 103 years.

There have been a total of 251 deaths in Davidson County. There have been no new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 25,893 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,045 are “active.”

Of the 321,435 tests performed in the county, 34,056 (10.59%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that Metro Public Health officials have approved an exception to extend bar and restaurant hours on Monday, September 14.

The move is to accommodate fans watching the Titans first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Restaurants and bars will be able to remain open until 30 minutes after the game.

Broadway will be closed to traffic on weekend evenings throughout the month of September to allow more space for social distancing after crowds flocked to downtown Nashville over Labor Day weekend.

