Metro Health Dept. reports 35,699 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 35,699 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 255 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 315 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 32,996 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,388 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 17,438 of which are men, 17,946 are women and the gender of 315 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 241 calls on Tuesday. Metro testing centers in Davidson County were closed Tuesday for Election Day.

The department reported 1,770 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state to 266,357 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Monday.

A Vanderbilt University report released last week, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August. The report also tracks hospitalization trends broken down by differences in local masking requirements. Since early October, nearly every region of Tennessee has seen growth in hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 case counts increasing across the United States, there are concerns about the supply chain’s ability to keep up again with cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and more.

Governor Bill Lee announced on October 30 the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29. Lee signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

On the same day, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced they were extending their county’s mask mandates.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )