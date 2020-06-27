Metro Health Dept. reports 350 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 9,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients have died in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 101 deaths in Davidson County. Medical history for each case is pending.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 350 in the past 24 hours.

The health department clarified there are no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.”

A reported 6,618 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,507 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 89,100 tests performed in the county, 10.4% had positive results.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

