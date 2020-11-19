Metro Health Dept. reports 350 deaths, 42,004 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 42,004 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper released health recommendations to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 451 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 350 deaths in Davidson County.

Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 80-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 37,855 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,799 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 20,421 of which are men, 21,236 are women and the gender of 347 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 333 calls on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,472 new cases on Wednesday, putting the state at 325,201 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 301,901 are confirmed and 23,300 are probable. There are currently 41,222 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,546 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 3,957.

The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,342.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

More than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 were reported in students this week across the state of Tennessee. That’s a 69% increase from last week. With cases on the rise, and many districts taking action, teachers demanded action from the governor.