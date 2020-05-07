Metro Health Dept. reports 35 deaths, 3,432 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen will begin on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 35 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 86 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patients to die in Davidson County were a 75 -year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both of whom had underlying health conditions.

A reported 1,756 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,641 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,732 of which are men, 1,512 are women and the gender of 188 patients is unknown.

Of the 32,367 tests performed in the county, 3,432 (10.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 28,935.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 224 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)