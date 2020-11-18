Metro Health Dept. reports 348 deaths, 41,553 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 41,553 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper released health recommendations to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 142 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 348 deaths in Davidson County.

Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 81-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and an 80-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 37,553 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,949 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 20,204 of which are men, 21,000 are women and the gender of 349 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 363 calls on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,841 new cases on Tuesday, putting the state at 320,729 total cases, a .6% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 298,288 are confirmed and 22,441 are probable. There are currently 40,237 active cases.

TDH also confirmed 72 additional deaths, bringing total deaths to 3,995 statewide.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Last week, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Tennessee is one of the four states chosen for Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.