Metro Health Dept. reports 3,460 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen will begin on Monday, May 11. Click here to read more.

There has been a total of 35 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 28 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 1,810 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,615 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,751 of which are men, 1,530 are women and the gender of 179 patients is unknown.

Of the 34,160 tests performed in the county, 3,460 (10.1%) had positive results. Negative results total 30,700.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 195 calls on Thursday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)