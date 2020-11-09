Metro Health Dept. reports 341 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 37,375 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, November 9, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 341 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 2,818 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County.

There have been no new probable or confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 322 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

A reported 34,235 individuals are now labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 18,255 of which are men, 18,795 are women and the gender of 325 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 60 calls on Sunday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )