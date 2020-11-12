Metro Health Dept. reports 332 deaths, 38,802 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 38,802 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients in Davidson County have died as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 540 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 332 deaths in Davidson County.

Five additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 81-year-old woman with a pending medical history, in addition to a 69-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 92-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman, each with underlying health conditions.

A reported 35,331 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,139 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 18,901 of which are men, 19,565 are women and the gender of 336 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 11% and available ICU beds are at 6%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 239 calls on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,632 new cases, bringing the state to 293,381 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 274,508 are confirmed and 18,873 are probable. The state currently has 30,182 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 3,368 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,797.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

A new study released by Vanderbilt University on November 10 shows a correlation between mask-wearing and death rates. On average, Tennessee counties that haven’t instituted any sort of face-covering requirements have seen double the COVID-19 death rates, or more, compared with those that have had mandates.

Teachers in Nashville shared stories from inside their classrooms about educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday’s Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education meeting.