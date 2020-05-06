Metro Health Dept. reports 33 deaths, 3,346 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 33 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 24 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patient to die in Davidson County was a 55-year-old man and it is unknown if he had any underlying health conditions.

The department reported 1,746 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,567 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,674 of which are men, 1,479 are women and the gender of 193 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 31,419 tests performed in the county, 3,346 (10.6%) had positive results. Negative results total 28,073.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 204 calls on Tuesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)