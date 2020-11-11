Metro Health Dept. reports 327 deaths, 38,262 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 38,262 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients in Davidson County have died as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 252 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 327 deaths in Davidson County.

Three additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions and a 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old man with pending medical histories.

A reported 34,955 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,980 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 18,662 of which are men, 19,269 are women and the gender of 331 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 268 calls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases, bringing the state to 289,749 total cases, a .7% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 271,405 are confirmed and 18,344 are probable. The state currently has 29,934 active cases.

For the second day in a row, the state reports a record-high for COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,634 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,813.

COVID-19 in Kentucky

Kentucky’s governor says President-elect Joe Biden’s emphasis on wearing masks to slow the coronavirus will bolster compliance with a mask requirement in Kentucky.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that “leading by example is critical” in the fight to curb the virus’s spread. He notes that Biden wears a mask on a regular basis.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )