Metro Health Dept. reports 32,200 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 32,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 441 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 288 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 29,894 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,018 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 15,771 of which are men, 16,124 are women and the gender of 305 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 14%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 40 calls on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, October 19.

The health department reported 3,317 new cases, bringing the state to 232,061 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 220,566 are confirmed and 11,495 are probable.

The 3,317 new-case number is Tennessee’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record set back on July 13 with 3,314 cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 2,054 additional cases per day.

Of the 232,061 cases, 119,467 are female (51%), 110,680 are male (48%), and 1,914 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 2,922 total deaths.

