Metro Health Dept. reports 32 deaths, 3,322 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 3,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional five patients have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 32 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 131 in the past 24 hours.

The latest patients to die in Davidson County were a 71 -year-old man, an 81-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 62-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

The department reported 1,630 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,660 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The age range of patients is from two months old to 99 years old, 1,653 of which are men, 1,464 are women and the gender of 205 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 30,442 tests performed in the county, 3,322 (10.9%) had positive results. Negative results total 27,210.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline was not operational Monday due to widespread power outages across Nashville.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)